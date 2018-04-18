Photos: Sargent at Arms, hoodlums struggling before the Mace was taken

The Sargent at Arms officers of National Assembly struggling Senate Chamber Mace with some hoodlums who were allege to be sponsored by the Suspended Senator Omo-Agege that invaded Senate Chambers at National Assembly Abuja Wednesday.





The Senate on Wednesday said the forceful removal of the Mace, its symbol of authority for the legislative responsibility, by suspected hoodlums, was a treasonable act.

Spokesman of the upper chamber, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

“This action is an act of treason as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.”

He urged all security agencies to stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of the act.

Abdullahi said that the action was also an affront on the legislature, adding that the leadership of House of Representatives had expressed support against this action. (NAN)