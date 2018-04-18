Photos: Gov. Ambode hosts 2nd quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting

Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday hosted the 2nd quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting (11
th in the series) at Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos.
See photos below…
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); Deputy Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Olumuyiwa Wahab (left) and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I (right) during the 2nd Quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting (11th in the Series), at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter, Otunba Henry Ajomale and Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello during the 2nd Quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting (11th in the Series), at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with APC Party Chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; father of Vice President’s wife, Elder Tayo Soyode and Senator Muniru Muse during the 2nd Quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting (11th in the Series), at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, being greeted by residents during his arrival at the 2nd Quarter 2018 Town Hall meeting (11th in the Series), held at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
