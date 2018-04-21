Breaking News
Translate

Photos: African drum festival in Abeokuta

On 7:37 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

A three-day African drum festival started in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria on Thursday.

The festival was designed to promote Africa’s drum culture, rich cultural heritage and to impact knowledge on various techniques of drumming.

Drummers arrive to perform at the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.
Teenage drummers perform during the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.
Drummers arrive to perform at the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.
 / AFP PHOTO /
Performing artists carry a drum to the stage at the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.

A drummer from Katsina in northwest Nigeria performs during the African drum festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.
A teenage dancer performs during the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.
A man pours palmwine from the calabash at the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria, on April 19, 2018.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.