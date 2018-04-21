Photos: African drum festival in Abeokuta

A three-day African drum festival started in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria on Thursday.
The festival was designed to promote Africa’s drum culture, rich cultural heritage and to impact knowledge on various techniques of drumming.
