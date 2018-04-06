Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi

Peter Okoye, former member of defunct Psquare, has linked up with American music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, ahead of their individual concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates .

Diddy, who is worth $825 million, held the number one spot as Forbes’s Richest Hip-Hop Act for seven consecutive years before being toppled by Jay-Z in February.

Peter, who now goes by the moniker ‘Mr P’, shared photos of the meeting with Diddy and his wife, Cassie on his Instagram page @peterpsquare.

He wrote: “2 business moguls!!! Last night with @diddy and @cassie. Catch me live in concert tonight here in Abu Dhabi.

“When two business moguls/tycoons party together, y’all know it’s crazy and lit.”

Diddy, who is known for his hit song ‘Bad Boy For Life’, made his debut Dubai visit and performance on Thursday.

Apart from Peter, Diddy was also received by American top model Naomi Campbell, who just left Nigeria after trotting the runway for Arise Fashion Week.

After attending Diddy’s show, Peter is set to perform in his own show on Friday as part of his ‘All Eyes On P’ worldwide tour.

The singer and dancer split from his twin, Paul in 2017, following disagreement on career management and family issues.

Peter, under a new management away from his older brother Jude, is set to tour some of the European countries next.

