Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center

Emmanuel Okogba

FAST rising Africa Franchise Center, AFC, presently has in its Advisory Board, the Former Chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa, FASA and one  of Africa’s most notable names in the area of franchising and small enterprise development, Mr. Peter Sipho Moyanga.

Peter Moyanga

AFC is  a private sector-led  initiative to  increase prosperity and support the growing businesses  by promoting franchising as  a business  development model. The Africa-wide initiative was launched in Lagos in November 2017 at a ceremony attended by franchise business leaders and commercial diplomats from US Embassy and many African countries.

Reputed to be an  expert in the field of franchising, property and business development, Moyanga  is known to have done pioneering work in the development of franchising across Africa , leading workshops and training sessions in partnership with African Development Bank and other development agencies.

Moyanga  has been involved with McDonalds Corporation in South Africa since 1995 having been one of their first employees when the corporation entered that market.

In 20103 he left corporate life to become an owner operator (franchisee) and he currently own many McDonald’s outlets in South Africa, through his company,  Moyanga  Family Foods.

Mr.  Moyanga  joins an  Advisory Board of  AFC  which  already has such known names as  Mr. Brent  Omdhal, US Commercial Counselor to Nigeria; Mr.  Anayo  Agu, former Senior Commercial Specialist at the US Commercial Service in Nigeria.

 


