PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers

By Rosemary Onuoha

THE National Pension Commission, PenCom, said it instituted legal proceedings against 61 employers for failing to remit outstanding pension contributions of their workers in 2017.

Meanwhile, about ¦ 2.3 billion was recovered from defaulting employers in 2017 through recovery agents engaged by PenCom.

In its fourth quarter 2017 report, PenCom said, “Total recoveries made by the agents since inception of the recoveries in 2012 is ¦ 13.7 billion representing principal contribution of ¦ 6.9 billion and penalty of ¦ 6.7 billion. These amounts have since been credited to the respective Retirement Savings Accounts, RSAs, of the employees as at fourth quarter 2017.”

PenCom said, “During the quarter under review, the Commission re-engaged 14 agents to recover outstanding pension contributions and penalties for late remittances. The agents were required to review the pension records of the employers and recover outstanding pension contributions with penalty. Following the re-engagement, 262 employers were assigned to the agents.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has continued to record success with respect to matters at the tribunal. Most of the employers have requested to settle out of court while others have remitted their outstandings.

The regulatory body noted that a breakdown of the RSA registration indicates a growth of 0.62 percent to 21,306 in membership of the public sector over the third quarter of the same year to stand at 3,478,867. “This figure represents 44.46 percent of the total RSA registration as at the fourth quarter of 2017,” PenCom stated.

“The private sector shows a continuous dominance in RSA membership with 55.54 percent (4,345,044) of the total RSA registration as at the reporting period, moving from 4,253,003 in the previous quarter.

The sector also witnessed a growth of 2.16 percent (92,041) in the quarter under review. This can be attributed to the increase in the level of compliance by the private sector as a result of the various steps taken by the Commission to improve compliance and coverage, as well as marketing strategies of the PFAs.

“The total monthly pension contribution made by contributors from both the public and private sectors into their RSAs was N4.49 trillion as at the end of fourth quarter, 2017. This shows an increase of N147.92 billion representing 3.41 percent over the total contributions as at the end of the previous quarter as shown in Table 3.7. A review of the aggregate total contribution shows that the public sector contributed 51.20 percent of the total contributions, while the private sector contributed the remaining 48.80 percent. However, during the quarter under review, the public sector contributed 51.39 percent of the total contributions received while the private sector contributed 48.61 percent” PenCom stated.