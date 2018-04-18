PDP, only vehicle to liberate Imo, Nigeria—Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—FORMER Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, says he has “no plan whatsoever, to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as it remains the only credible vehicle that will liberate Imo State and Nigeria from the maladministration we are currently witnessing.”

Ihedioha, who was reacting through his media aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that the call by the national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, for Ihedioha to join APGA, “is unwarranted, mischievous and a misplaced demand, borne out of mere imagination.”

While reminding Chief Oye that “APGA appears to be hobnobbing with the unpopular Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government”, Ihedioha also said “the PDP and Nigerians are, by this singular act, not on the same page with APGA”.

“We expected that rather than engage in cheap propaganda, Chief Oye ought to have been worried about the collaborator they have become with the outgoing APC government and begin to address same quickly.

“Ihedioha appreciates Chief Oye’s acknowledgement of his trajectory, popularity, strength and outstanding credentials as the man best suited to wrestle power from the failed APC government in Imo State,” Onyeukwu stated.