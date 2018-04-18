Pat Utomi ready to change Delta, says Enuha

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, has said that Prof. Pat Utomi is now serious and ready to drive the change that Deltans desire.

Enuha stated this at his country home in Ogwashi-Uku when Utomi visited him in continuation of his consultation with party chieftains across the state on his governorship aspiration.

“In 2015, I drafted him into the governorship race, but then he didn’t understand local politics of the state. But from what I can see now, he is playing our local politics and I am sure he is now serious and ready, because all politics is local,” Enuha said.

According to him, “Utomi talks about solutions that are workable and from what I have seen, Utomi is ready to change Delta, he is very serious this time around, therefore he should be supported.”

Earlier, Utomi decried the underdevelopment of Delta State and its poor infrastructure, noting that the state has become an object of global ridicule.

According to him, “It will shock you to know that you could take a drive around a town like Onitsha for two hours without coming across any pothole and that if states like Edo and Anambra which are less endowed could be this progressive, Delta State has no reason being an exception.”