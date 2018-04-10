Oyo 2019: Lawmakers  support for Buhari’s governorship aspiration

Some lawmakers in Oyo State have thrown their weight behind the governorship aspiration of Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari(APC-Oyo North), saying he possesses the necessary credentials to succeed Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

Reps. Abiodun Olasupo(APC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola) and Segun Ogunwuyi(APC-Ogbomoso South/North/Oriire) made the disclosure in separate interviews on Monday.

Buhari, who hails from Ogbomoso area of the state is the Senate Committee Chairman on ICT and Cybercrime.

Buhari has declared his intention to succeed Ajimobi in 2019.

The lawmakers based their support for Buhari on his political experience, academic qualifications, exposure, success in private business and unparalleled human relations.

They stated that the qualities stood Buhari out from other aspirants jostling for the same position.

Olasupo said that Buhari is the most capable, qualified and accomplished on all fronts to continue the strides of the current Ajimobi administration.

“We have so many people that have shown interest in becoming the next governor of the state. Among those persons, Buhari is the most qualified considering all criteria.

“In terms of academics, exposure, he holds a PhD. He has travelled far and wide and is a successful businessman. He has served as Commissioner, Special Adviser, member of the House of Representatives and now a Senator.

“He has accomplished a lot and if you place his pedigree side by side with every other aspirant, making fair judgement, Buhari stands out,” Olasupo said.

Similarly, Ogunwuyi said Buhari enjoys good relationship with the party, politicians and people across the state.

“Buhari as a politician is someone we can relate with. He has been in the legislature and the executive arm of government.

“I don’t think anyone can showcase the kind of credentials he has. I have no iota of doubt that he should be the next governor of Oyo state,” Ogunwuyi said.

In his response, Buhari said he possesses the required ability to deliver good governance in the state as a governor.

He stated that he has served in both the legislative and executive arm of government, which he said has empowered him more than any of his co-aspirants.

“I have offered myself to run and I am sufficiently experienced to be the next governor of Oyo state. If you have worked in both the executive and legislature, you already know the rudiments of what it takes to lead.

“I hope and pray to God Almighty that I will excel in 2019 so as to contribute my quota to the development of our state.

“Anybody can decide to run, to aspire, but the determination of who becomes what, lies with the people. I am only offering myself to the people of the state that I have what it takes to turn this state around, ” he said.

In another development, Segun Odebunmi, a member of the House of Representatives(APC- Surulere/Ogo Oluwa) has urged indigenes of Ogbomoso to be actively involved in mainstream politics by supporting the APC at all levels for continuity beyond 2019.

He urged Ogbomosho indigenes to back the political aspirations of fellow indigenes in the forthcoming elections, saying such would guarantee the zone better infrastructure, appointments and other dividends of democracy. (NAN)