Parents want remains of dead Taraba varsity student buried in Cameroon

Parents of Yusuf Mohammed, one of the three students killed by falling trees in Cameroon have requested that his remains should be buried in Cameroon.

Mohammed and two other students were killed when trees fell on them during an ill-fated research trip at the Bouba Njidda National Wild Life Park in Cameroon.

The dead students were all 400 levels students in the Department of Biological Science in the Taraba State University, Jalingo.

The Deputy Register, Information and Publication of the university, Malam Sanusi Sa’ad, told reporters on Thursday in Jalingo that Mohammed’s parents communicated their wish on the burial of their son to the authorities of the university on April 17.

According to him, the wish has already been communicated to Cameroonian authorities.

Sa’ad said that the management of the university had also concluded plans to send some officials to Cameroon to bring back the remains of the two other students for burial.

Sixteen other students and the Head of Department, Dr Robert Houmso, who sustained injuries during the rainstorm are currently receiving treatment at the Garoua Hospital in Cameroun. (NAN)