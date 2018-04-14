Otuisi Congratulates Otuaro @ 50/Peace Award

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Comrade Louis Otuisi, says the Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (FSPSP) conferment on the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, was well deserved even as he congratulated him on his 50th birthday attainment.

Speaking to newsmen at KFT Centre, Warri, where a public lecture and book presentation held in honour of Barr. Otuaro at 50, Otuisi said Otuaro deserved the award for his relentless pursuit of peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta, and his growing contributions towards national economic growth via peace-building.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty continues to increase His Grace on His Excellency, Kingsley Otuaro, as he clocks 50 years on April 16, 2018, to enable him continue pursuit of his passion for peace, inter-ethnic harmony and human capital development”, Otuisi said.