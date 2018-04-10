OSOPADEC to renovate 14 schools in Ilaje, Ese-Odo

The Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is to renovate 14 primary and secondary schools in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas, Mr Gbenga Edema, the Chairman of the commission, has said.

Edema, who spoke at a news conference in Akure on Tuesday as part of the activities to mark his one year in office, also said the commission would construct civic centres in 11 different locations within its mandate area.

He said that the commission had also concluded plans to construct 100 housing units staff quarters in different locations in the oil producing areas of the state.

“The commission has embarked on youth empowerment by organising workshops in conjunction with FADAMA and the World Bank on skills acquisition being part of the initiatives to make the youths employers of labour.

“We are also discussing with reputable training institutions like Petroleum Training institute (PTI), Effurun, and other such vocational training institutions to train our youths.

“There are other empowerment initiatives in the offing such as support for the aged and physically challenged, youth summit, women’s summit and peace building,’’ he said.

Edema further said that the commission had within a year rehabilitated the bad portions of the Okitipupa-Ayeka-Araromi-Irele Road.

He also said the Aboto water project and water reticulation at Igbokoda had been completed.

“We are already going through the process of test-run and quality assurance to check the water from the taps,” he said.

He stressed that training and retraining of workers would also be prioritised by the commission to improve their welfare and boost their morale.

NAN