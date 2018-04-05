Oshiomhole God sent to S-South, Nigeria —APC Youths

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—YOUTHS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South South and the People of Afemai Kingdom in Edo North senatorial district of Edo State have described the immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as God sent to South South and Nigeria vowing to resist any attempt to rubbish his name.

The APC youths in a message by Dr Bowei Ajari congratulating him on the celebration of his 66th birthday, commended the former governor for his efforts to the growth of the APC in the South South and urged other APC leaders to emulate Oshiomhole so as to take over the entire region come 2019

According to the message: “We congratulate our leader Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on this celebration of your 66 birthday. We want to say that we are proud of your doggedness in ensuring that Edo State remains an APC state and your effort in spreading the gospel of the party to other states of the South South.

“As we go towards 2019, we are calling on other APC leaders to be resolute and sincere in ensuring that the APC wins other states in the South South. We are aware of plots by your adversaries to rubbish your name but it will be resisted. Oshiomhole has shown that it is possible through good governance which we are still witnessing in Edo State today with the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We believe very strongly that if we have six leaders who possess the quality of Oshiomhole in the South South, the APC will take over the region in 2019,” it stated.

Another statement by the Afemai Forum through its chairman, Prof. Prof. Eddy Erhagbe, said “Your emergence as the governor of Edo in 2008 ushered in unprecedented infrastructural and human capacity development of our state and your ingenuity was immeasurable as you worked tirelessly and selflessly to restore the Edo State masterplan which is evident today in the numerous projects you embarked upon and delivered while on the saddle as governor.”