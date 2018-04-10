OPU formed to project Nigeria’s image abroad — GANI ADAMS

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, has said that the Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, was formed to project the positive image of Nigeria and Yoruba race to the world.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his arrival from the United Kingdom, on a 12 day-visit, he said OPU was inaugurated six years ago to unite Yoruba sons and daughters in the Diaspora, for socio-economic integration, growth, and networking of Nigerians abroad.

Adams said: “Our aims and objectives are clear; we are poised to promote our cultural identity, including our language and socio-economic values. We are also determined to protect the interest of the race through global integration.”

Giving reasons for the visit to Europe, Adams said he was in Europe to attend the receptions organized by the Europe chapter of the OPU.

He said: “Since my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, in January, prominent people and groups have been holding a number of receptions for me in Nigeria, that is why OPU members in Italy, France, Sweden, and United Kingdom decided to honour me and my family.”

Adams, however, urged members of the group in the diaspora to be good ambassadors of the Yoruba race, saying as Nigerians based abroad, the best thing they could do for the Yoruba nation is to continue to project the ideals of the race positively to the world.