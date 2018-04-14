Only restructuring can unite Nigeria-Sen Nwachukwu

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

Sen (Gen.) Ike Nwachukwu, rtd, Saturday said that only restructuring can unite Nigeria, calling for devolution of power at the centre to improve security and Nigeria’s economy.

He said this while delivering his speech as the Chairman at Vanguard Personality of the Year award at Eko hotels, Lagos.

According to him: “I join the call for the restructuring of our country, to remain united as a nation under God. We need to devolve the over concentration of power at the centre, whilst allowing the federating units more autonomy. And just as we are seeking devolution of powers to the state governments, as federating units, from the centre, so should the state governments guarantee the autonomy of the local governments under them.”

“With the lead the Nigerian military had taken regarding restructuring, it behooves Nigerians and our politicians to deliver on the restructuring of this country in order to have a true federation, in which, no one is oppressed. I believe that it is only when we achieve this, can our country be stable, its security guaranteed and its economy thriving for the betterment of all.”

He also called for the respect of press freedom and the rule of law. He said, “It becomes absolutely imperative to protect the freedom of the press and the rule of law. The people of our country should, henceforth, be prepared to defend that freedom; as indeed, we must obey the rule of law, with all our might; if it is actually, the desire of our people that democracy should thrive and the laws of the land respected.

He acknowledged Vanguard’s dogged fight for good governance, social justice and voice of the people, regardless of creed, colour, religion, gender or ideology, while urging the media to be the voice of the voiceless.

“The Nigerian media, particularly Vanguard Newspapers, at whose invitation we are here gathered today, should remain, fastidious in guaranteeing that the people are heard so that social justice be further engrained in our society. Nigerian media should continue to be the voice of the voiceless, the shield, the guard of the tormented and the canon fire of the oppressed, the deprived and the defenceless.”