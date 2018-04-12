Ondo State Govt. to build cancer centre at FMC Owo

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday said the state government intends to build a cancer centre at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo.

He made this known when members of the Governing Council of FMC, Owo paid him a courtesy visit in Akure.

He said the location of the cancer centre at FMC Owo was purposeful as personnel and facilities at the medical centre would be shared.

He added that “we can share personnel and facilities if the centre is located close to FMC. Doctors from FMC can also assist at the centre.”

The governor added that “we use the medical centre for emergency evacuations because of the ambulance and we also have personnel stationed there. All these are part of plan to develop the centre.”

Mr Simon Anyankambe, the Chairman, Governing Council, FMC Owo, had appealed for government assistance toward developing the cancer centre.

He explained that although the centre belonged to Federal Government, the fact it was located

in Ondo State made it necessary for the state government to show more interest.

Anyankambe said “the centre lacks adequate staff, facilities are dilapidated, while there is shortage of instruments for tests and diagnosis.

“Office and facility accommodations are grossly lacking, while there is urgent need for renovation.”

The chairman recognised the role played by the state government during the last outbreak of lassa fever. (NAN)