Ondo Assembly dissolves 18 LG caretakers committees

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, dissolved the caretaker committees in the 18 local government areas of the state saying the decision was taken in good faith.



The order dissolving the council helmsmen during the lawmakers’ plenary session caused a stir as it caught them unawares.

Reports across the council indicated that many of them were holding meetings with their councillors when the news broke out.

The caretaker chairmen were directed to handover to the Directors of Local Government administration in their respective councils.

Speaking on the development, the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, said the action of the lawmakers became imperative following the expiration of the six months tenure of the chairmen.

Ogundeji said: “Since there was no election and the constitution stipulates six months tenure for the chairmen and the lawmakers are working within the concept of the constitution.

“You will recall that their tenure lasted for six months as approved by the House of Assembly and the six months lapsed today.”

Asked if the decision was taken with the consent of the state government, he said: “the House of Assembly is an arm of government and government has taken a decision.”

“There is synergy between the House of Assembly and the state government and there is no conflict, so the decision was taken in good faith.”

Governor not aware Vanguard, however, gathered that the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu is yet to forward an official letter or notification for tenure extension of the caretaker committees.

The lawmakers, therefore, concluded that the continuous stay in office by committees would be against the Constitution.

Governor Akeredolu allocated N2 billion to the conduct of council election in the 2018 budget and was approved by the lawmakers.