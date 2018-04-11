In Ondo, 2 men defraud HIV victims of N10m for cure

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—TWO suspected fraudsters, Olaotan Olaniyi and Owoseni Taiye, have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Ondo State for allegedly duping unsuspecting HIV victims to the tune of N10 million for a cure.

The suspects, whose leader, Awoseni Arisekola, was still at large, were paraded by NSCDC alongside seven others suspects for various criminal activities ranging from fraud to obtaining by false pretence, rape, theft, vandalism and burglary.

Parading the suspects, the State Commandant, Pedro Awili Ideba, said the two fraudsters were based in Ondo town, adding that they have duped “many persons of various sums of money amounting to over N10 million.

“The gang claims to cure HIV and they also use fetish means to obtain money from victims.

Other suspects are Oluwagbohunmi Niyi, Oluwole Tosin, Benedict Boniface, Ibitoye Olu Martins, John Ezekiel, Alexander Michael and Bamidele Akinrinlola.

According to the commandant, one of the suspects, Oluwagbohunmi, who specializes in the criminal act of selling lands to different people, was arrested for defrauding about 50 people.

Ideba said the victims reported in “our office on Monday 9th of April to testify on the fake lands sold to them at different times with the fake receipts issued to them.

The suspect was arrested on Friday 4th April 2018 at St, Luke’s primary School road, Akure.

Another suspect, Benedict Boniface, was also paraded for stealing transformer cables in front of the Government House at Alagbaka.

Officers of the NSCDC on duty at the Government House reportedly arrested him on March, 28.

He has been detained in order to ascertain the buyers of the stolen cables.

Ideba said Alexander Michael was arrested for burglary, while John Ezekiel allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl.

The State Commandant has however assured members of the public that his officers are “working tirelessly round the clock to ensure Ondo State is rid of crime and criminal activities.”