Onazi dismisses injury fears

On 5:56 am

Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi cooled off speculations that he will be out for a long spell following a hamstring injury he picked up during a Turkish Super Lig match, saying he will only be sidelined for about 10 days.

Onazi Ogenyi

The former Lazio midfielder who lasted 28th minute on account of the injury in Trabzonspor’s 4-0 bashing of Kayserispor last Saturday.

“There is nothing to worry about concerning the injury. It’s just a small tightness in my hamstring,” he assured.

“I will be okay in not more than 10 days. There is no course for alarm.”

 


