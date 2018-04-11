Onazi dismisses injury fears

Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi cooled off speculations that he will be out for a long spell following a hamstring injury he picked up during a Turkish Super Lig match, saying he will only be sidelined for about 10 days.

The former Lazio midfielder who lasted 28th minute on account of the injury in Trabzonspor’s 4-0 bashing of Kayserispor last Saturday.

“There is nothing to worry about concerning the injury. It’s just a small tightness in my hamstring,” he assured.

“I will be okay in not more than 10 days. There is no course for alarm.”