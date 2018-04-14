Omo-Agege’s suspension: Urhobo APC chides Senate

The Urhobo in Delta central have condemned the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Senate over his comment on the re-ordering of the 2019 elections.

Addressing a gathering of Urhobo people and APC supporters in Ughelli over the incident, the APC Chairman in Delta central, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, stated that the Urhobo people strongly condemned the suspension of the Senator, adding that it will not in any way deter or dampen his resolve to provide quality representation to his people and promote the interest of the nation in the National Assembly.

He said: “The incident that took place in the National Assembly and the suspension of the distinguished senator representing the Urhobo people , Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has once again called to question the affairs of the lawmakers. Our Senator has been providing quality representation to the people of Delta central and we are proud of him.

“By suspending him, if the Senate leadership thinks that it will deter him, then they are wrong. The Urhobo nation is solidly behind him, we believe in him and we will give him all our support in this whole process. We therefore pass a vote of confidence on him. We still believe that he will bounce back, better and stronger.

“But we want to say here and very emphatically, that Urhobo nation would never tolerate any act of political intimidation and threat to our Senator whom we overwhelmingly voted for to represent us in the National Assembly.

The primary responsibility of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the National Assembly is to provide quality representation to the people of Delta Central and attract the dividends of democracy to the Urhobo people and that he has been doing excellently well since we cast our votes for him to the Senate”.