Omo-Agege denies allegation, released by police

Embattled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has denied having anything to do with the Wednesday’s invasion of the senate chambers and the removal of the mace.

The senator representing Delta Central has also been released by the police.

The Senate Chamber was on Wednesday invaded by some persons who made away with the mace.

Shortly after the mace was stolen, the Senate accused Omo-Agege of sending thugs to steal the mace.

Omo-Agege in his reaction denied involvement in the theft of the mace.

He said he has also left police custody.

A statement by a legal practitioner, Mr. Lucky Ajokperniovo, for the office of the Senator, said that he only went to the Red Chamber on Wednesday to resume work and sit for plenary.

He added that he was only invited by the police to speak about his perspective on the incident.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all.

“Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege.

He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police.

Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter,” the statement read in part.

Omo-Agege also reacted to the statement by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi accusing him of leading the hoodlums to cart away the mace.

Omo-Agege described the allegation as ‘very serious’.

“We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications.

Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary,” Omo-Agege’s statement read.

The mace which is the symbol of authority of the Senate was on Wednesday, snatched by some unidentified men.

The men barged into the Chamber of the Senate, during plenary, pushed away the Sergeant-at-Arms positioned at the entrance and carted away the mace.

The drama coincided with the protest at the National Assembly against the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC- Delta Central.

Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, accused Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of masterminding the snatching of the mace.

He described the action as an attempt to overthrow an arm of government. He said it was treason.