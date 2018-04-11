OML30: Threat to shut down operations of Heritage unnecessary —Eriyamremu

By Jimoh Babatunde

A prominent opinion leader from Ofuoma oil producing community, (Afiesere oilfield) in OML30, Delta State, Mr. Chris Eriyamremu, has described the alleged threat by cluster chairmen to shut down the operations of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOS,as unnecessary.

He also advised the cluster chairmen who issued the threat to always consult extensively with the leaders and president generals of other communities in their various clusters before taking decisions or issuing public statements.

Eriyamremu, who spoke yesterday at Ofuoma community, said it was very wrong to say 111 communities in OML30 issued the threat to shutdown the operations of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOS, since there was no crisis in OML30.

Eriyamremu charged Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited to prioritise and ensure prompt payment to community contractors/workers and as well urgently initiate the review of the Global Memorandum of Understanding GMoU with the 111 host communities.

He said: “The assumed delay by Heritage Energy to pay community contractors and workers may not be deliberate, however, that alone is not enough to issue threat to shut down operations in OML30.”

and the wrong insinuation of an imminent crisis in OML30, is not acceptable.”