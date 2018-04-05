Omisore Dumps PDP

FORMER Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It was gathered that Omisore’s supporters were seen burning flags of the party angrily.

At the time of filing this report, Omisore was yet to announce his new party to pursue his governorship ambition.

Reacting to Omisore’s defection, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi said Omisore was making a wrong political decision.

Odeyemi said: “It is unfortunate that Otunba (Omisore) is making a wrong political decision. He should have learned from those who left PDP and came back. In politics, you don’t win all the time. So, if he does not have his way this time around, it does not mean he cannot make his way some other time. It’s his decision anyway.”