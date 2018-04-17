Olusosun dumpsite: Police arrest 80, recover weapons

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Police have arrested over 80 miscreants, recovered a toy gun, fake dollars, reflective jackets, six butchers’ knives, 21 kitchen knives, nine hammers, substances suspected to be cannabis and other dangerous weapons from Olusosun dumpsite squatters in Lagos.

The Police team, comprising officers drawn from Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos State Task Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Alausa Police Station and other formations, stormed the dumpsite yesterday to eject the squatters, who had already built sheds where they dwell.

The miscreants set fire to the dumpsite to prevent the operatives from clearing the site of hoodlums as directed by the state government.

Weeks ago, there was fire outbreak at the dumpsite, which lasted for days.