Old to New students: Shun cultism, embrace ICT

The old students of Government Senior Model College,Ikorodu, Lagos state have advised the current pupils of the school to shun cultism and other vices.

They said that such would have the potential of hindering their future.

They advised them to embrace Information and Communication Technology(ICT) and Entrepreneurial Developmental Skills as that might help them reach greater heights .

The 1979/1984 set of the old students gave the advice during a visitation to the school.

It also held a public lecture tagged “Investing in the future through the right carrier choice”.

Newsmen report that the school which is a co-educational, and formerly called Government College, Ikorodu was founded in 1974.

It was opened by the then Governor of Lagos State, Brig. Mobolaji Johnson.

It was among the five schools which a former Commissioner for Education, late Chief Adeniran Ogun Sanya, awarded scholarships in 1975.

Also, Mr Olawale Salu,a legal practitioner, said there was the need to inform pupils right from their childhood to stay away from every form of anti-social vices, such as cultism, drug abuse and rape.

Salu said that the students should spend their time wisely to pursue educational programmes that would impact positively on their future.

He noted that with education, one could conquer the world and occupy key positions.

Salu also advised the teachers and parents to preach against anti-social vices among their pupils and children.

He said that if the students were told the negative impacts earlier, that could lead to a significant reduction in crime rates in the society.

“I am glad that 34 lyears after, we have been able to reclaim respect because we did not misbehave while growing up.

“I want you to see us as good examples and role models.

“You don’t need to come from a wealthy family for you to be great. Just focus on your studies,” he advised.

Another alumnus, Mr Tokunbo Taiwo, advised the pupils to also explore the opportunities available in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Taiwo, a technology consultant at Safe Scale Technology, said the fundamentals of ICT would assist them in their studies.

He said that, that would make them more useful to themselves and humanity .

“ICT will impact on whichever career they choose and if we have manyc of you involved in ICT then we can compete favourably with other developed country in the nearest future.

“For those of you who are interested in becoming programmer, content developer, I advise you face your computer studies and learn its advanced version in higher institutions of your choice, “he said.

In addition, a private entrepreneur,Mr Adekunle Mustapha advised the pupils to embrace entrepreneurial skills.

He said that this would keep them busy while seeking admission into higher institutions.

“Acquiring entrepreneurial skills will make you become your own boss in the future while others are waiting for white collar jobs.

“Rather than waiting for government to do something for you, do something for yourself and become an employer of labour, ” he said.

NAN