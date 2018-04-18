Okowa support group begins door-to-door PVC sensitisation

By Precious Nicholas

AS part of its plan to mobilise Deltans to participate actively in the next democratic dispensation, the Okowa Legacy Group has commenced a door- to- door voter’s registration drive in Delta State.

The exercise which was flagged off at Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimili North LGA of the state is aimed at mobilising and sensitising the grassroots on the need to register and obtain their permanent voter cards, PVCs, to enable them vote for candidates of their choice in the 2019 general election.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of legacy group, Dr Amechi Okobah, said the campaign would be taken to churches, mosques, markets, hospitals, and other public places, explaining that field officers will engage the people and profile those who had either misplaced their PVC’s or yet to register and be encouraged to do so.

without any further delay.

He said the exercise “Tagged operation show your permanent voters’ card” will be taking to the 25 LGAs of state, adding that the ultimate goal is to encourage citizens participation in the 2019 general election.