Okezie Ikpeazu: Forum congratulates Governor of the Year

The Abia Youth Forum (AYF), has congratulated the executive governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, on his award as 2017 Vanguard Governor of the Year, by Vanguard newspapers.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Convener of the Forum, Mr Jude Ndukwe, and made available to the newsmen on Sunday evening, the Forum described the award to Dr Ikpeazu as well deserved following the massive infrastructural and human capacity development being carried out by him as never seen before in the history of the state.

“We are very much aware of your revolutionary and massive provision of physical infrastructure spread across the state; the human capacity development of the people which has seen Abia State maintain first position in WASC in three consecutive years at the national level; a sharp increase in school enrolment, and the training of Abia youths in China at no cost to them to improve their entrepreneurial expertise, thereby putting them ahead of their peers from other places.

“The aggressive way you have also marketed the ‘Made in Aba’ concept both locally and internationally, has not only put Abia State on the global map of technological and entrepreneurial advancement, leading to monumental increase in the patronage of goods produced in Abia State, but it has also turned the ‘Made in Aba’ concept into a phenomenon that can no longer be derided but reckoned with worldwide”.

The AYF also acknowledged the many achievements of the governor in the areas of agriculture which has led to a boost in food production, and health especially with the introduction of the novel “Telehealth” system where indigenes and residents of the state alike can seamlessly consult a doctor via mobile phone and they are attended to right in the comfort of their homes.

Continuing, the message stated that “To ensure that employment rate in the state is boosted and that the youths get gainfully employed, you (Ikpeazu) have embarked on the revival of moribund industries including the popular Golden Guinea Breweries, Umuahia, through the engagement of reputable and suitable investors.

“We are indeed very happy with this step as a lot of our members who hold quality academic certificates would soon be gainfully employed in such industries.

“There is no doubt that under Ikpeazu, Abia State is now one of the safest states in the country and the nightlife which was a thing of the past is gradually returning to the delight of both residents and visitors. This, in our view, would attract more investors to the state.

“While we acknowledge that there is still more work to be done, as there would always be, we are glad that Ikpeazu has started taking Abia on an upward trajectory.

“The quality of personalities that also won awards at the Vanguard event is an eloquent testimony to the fact that this award is one whose winners were carefully and painstakingly chosen for their excellence in various fields. We are therefore not surprised that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu won the 2017 Vanguard Governor of the Year Award. Rather than dampen him, we are very sure that the award would serve as a morale booster for him to do more for the State and her good people.

“Surely, better days are ahead for Abians under Dr Okezie Ikpeazu”, the statement concluded.