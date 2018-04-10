Oil spills: Environmentalists seek establishment of laboratories in N-Delta

Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, yesterday, solicited the establishment of specialised laboratories for oil spill related tests to resolve spill related conflicts in the Niger Delta region.

ERA/FoEN made the appeal in its report on the September 2017 spill incident at Agip’s 10″ Tebidaba-Clough-Creek pipeline in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It will be recalled that the clean-up of the oil leak, which discharged about 180 barrels of crude into the environment, was delayed until the Bayelsa State Government intervened to resolve the disagreement.

Mr Marco Rodondi, District General Manager, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, said that the conflict between the community and Agip frustrated the clean-up efforts, which had currently reached the final stage.

The report urged the federal and state governments as well as interventionist agencies in the Niger Delta region to set up specialised laboratories to facilitate the speedy resolution of oil spill pollution-related conflicts between oil firms and their host communities.