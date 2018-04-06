Ohanaeze youth wing non existent – Attamah

Ohaneze Ndigbo has called on Nigerians to disregard statements by one Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Okwu Nnabuike claiming to be president and secretary of the youth wing of the association.

The special adviser to the President-General of Ohaneze, Chief Emeka Attamah, in a release in Enugu dismissed a claim by the two that they were officials of Ohaneze youth wing.

Attamah said the group would not join issues with the two men but needed to clear some misrepresentations that they made.

He said the men, in search of cheap popularity, cast aspersions on the person of the President- General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Attamah said that the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo was dissolved in 2016 by Ime-Obi led National Executive Council, while the tenure of the women wing expired in 2017.

He said the so-called Ohaneze youth wing executive did not exist as the new executives for both the youth and women wings would soon be elected.

He said the National Executive of Ohaneze Ndigbo existed at the instance of the General Assembly, which had demonstrated confidence on the executive committee led by Nwodo.

Attamah added that Nwodo had continued to enjoy the confidence of the National Executive Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He said the president-general was the only member among the executive prohibited by the constitution from participating in party politics.

He said it was preposterous to imagine that Nwodo could romance with any political aspirant, let alone determine his choice of a running mate.

Attamah said that associating Nwodo with politics could only be the handiwork of some politicians.

NAN