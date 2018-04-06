Ohanaeze faults inquisition against Ekweremadu

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—OHANAEZE Ndigbo has flayed the alleged attempt by the Federal Government to discredit the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, through unwarranted inquisition into his life and person, when no prima facie case had been established to prove that he embezzled public fund.

Describing the method adopted by the government as preposterous, Ohanaeze said the idea of asking Ekweremadu, who is the highest Igbo ranking public office holder to defend himself on how “he fraudulently enriched himself,” when there was no allegation against him, amounted to placing logic on its head.

These were contained in a statement, signed on behalf of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in Enugu yesterday, by his Media Aide, Emeka Attama.

The statement read in part: “The apex Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has sworn to resist any attempt from any quarters to discredit or malign the image of the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Ike Ekweremadu.

“Chief Nwodo stated that in law, mere suspicion was not equivalent to culpability, and that ownership of property wasn’t also indicative of corrupt enrichment or abuse of office.

“The apex Igbo body called to question the manner in which investigations are being carried out in the country today, whereby, one is no longer guilty of an offence one commits or is being tried of simply by belonging to a particular political party or occupying an important position in government.

“It cited the examples of former army officers arrested for one financial crime or the other but were released simply because of a so-called plea bargain, and even a serving army officer who was alleged to own property in Dubai but has been let off the hook without proper investigations.

“The organisation also cited the case of politicians whose property were marked ‘under investigation by the EFCC,’ but became saints and patriotic Nigerians the moment they dropped their party symbols for the broom, and gave the example of a former governor of Enugu State whose property in Enugu was under investigation but now holds meetings and dines with the Head of State after he dumped his former party for the ruling party.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo warned that it would no longer fold its arms while Igbo sons are being systematically singled out for persecution in a country they have contributed so much to build.

“He averred that it was such selective justice and marginalisation of Ndigbo that fuel the agitations by their young ones for self-determination but added that restructuring was a first step towards assuaging the situation.”

Warns self-acclaimed president-general of Ohanaeze youths

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has drawn attention to a press statement that has been trending in the social media and attributed to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro parading himself as the president general of Ohanaeze Youth Wing and his co-traveller, Okwu Nnabuike, its secretary general, in which they cast aspersions on the person of the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Wordwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

A release by the Special Adviser to the President General, Chief Emeka Attamah, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo wouldn’t have joined issues with the obviously misguided young men in search of cheap popularity but for the innuendos, misrepresentations and outright fallacy in the said publication and the need for clarity and the debunking of their erroneous contraptions.”