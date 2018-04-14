Ogun employed 3,000 food vendors in one year – Special Duties Commissioner

By Daud Olatunji

Ogun State government has said that since the Home Grown School Feeding Programme started over a year ago, it had employed 2,948 food vendors to cook for pupils in 1,510 public primary schools.

It also said it had recorded a sharp increase in enrolment of pupils into public primary schools.The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Adeleke Adewolu, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines of the meeting of Transparency and Accountability Project for Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

The programme is one of the social intervention programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and the state is one of the few states where the pilot of the programme took office in January 2017.

According to Adewolu ,the programme had led to a boost in agricultural production in the state,as over 25,000 farmers, many of whom had been trained individually or in cooperatives by the Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP), were cultivating different food crops to feed our pupils.

“We have employed 2,948 vendors across the state who cook for the pupils in one thousand five hundred and ten schools”, he said.

He explained that the increase was noticeable in primaries 1 to 3, in which the pupils were current beneficiaries of the programme.