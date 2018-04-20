Oborududu says Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold now her target

Blessing Oborududu, Nigerian female freestyle wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, on Friday said her focus now was on winning a gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Oborududu said in Abuja that she would intensify her training to ensure that she achieved her objective of winning an Olympic gold medal.

Oborududu won a gold medal at the just-ended Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling event after defeating Canada’s Danielle Lappage.

“The 2018 Commonwealth Games was the best tournament I have attended so far, as I came back with a gold medal and I give God the glory.

“I think determination and my passion for the game and my target for the Games won for me the gold medal to add to my 2010 Commonwealth Games silver.

“In 2014, I won bronze. My target for 2018 was then gold, and I am thankful to God that I met my target,’’ the wrestler said.

Oborududu told NAN that she would immediately commence preparations for the upcoming World Championship holding in Budapest, Hungary in September.

She added that her target for the world championship was also to win a gold medal, which she said would boost her chances of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(NAN)