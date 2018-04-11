Obaseki okays construction of 60 roads, to create 7,000 direct jobs

…

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the construction of 60 roads across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs), to bring development closer to the people and open up rural communities for business activities.



Obaseki said infrastructural development being pursued by the government will engender job creation and poverty alleviation, as 7,000 youths will be engaged during the road construction.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, during the inspection of ongoing road construction at Ogunmwenyin community, Lucky Way, Osayande Ize-Iyamu Drive and Nneka Street in Ugbor Village, said, “The roads to be constructed are semi-rural/urban roads, ranging from 1 to 1.5 kilometers. The effort is geared towards deepening the spread of economic enablers to engender development.”

The inspection train also got to Amagba Community, where the governor assured of the re-construction of the road, noting, “We don’t talk too much but we assure you that the construction of Amagba Road will commence soon.”

He added, “In road construction, there are procurement processes and procedures that are involved and must be followed. By the time these processes and procedures are completely addressed, the construction of other roads will commence as contractors will be mobilised to site.”

Obaseki explained that the focus on constructing rural roads was to open new areas for enhanced economic activity and improved livelihoods for the people, especially agrarian communities, from whence people need to move agro-produce to cities. “The road construction will reduce the level of poverty in rural areas as the construction of roads will open the areas for economic activities. The roads to be constructed will open up communities outside the state capital to development,” he said.

He said the inspection exercise was to ensure that contractors handling the projects work in accordance with specification for the projects, adding, “The communities where roads are being constructed must ensure that the projects are protected. The state government will sign a Community Action Agreement (CAA) with communities where projects are sited, and failure to ensure the protection of projects will mean no additional project will be sited in such places.”

He said, “We are not only interested in building infrastructure in the state but also developing human capacity. 188 direct jobs have been created through the construction of the 1km road project in Ogunmwenyin community.”

The Odionwere of Ogunmwenyin Community, Dr. Samuel Uwadia, lauded the governor for the project, noting, “This will improve the lives of the people and business activities and we hope more roads will be constructed in the communities, which will connect the community to other areas of the state.”

Uwadia said the community now plays host to West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Guest House, to serve visiting staff and its Computer-Based Center.

A resident of Amagba Community, Mr. Albert Obazee, expressed appreciation to the state government over the planned reconstruction of Amagba Road, noting that, when reconstructed, the road will revive economic activities in the area.