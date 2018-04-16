Obaseki, Oba of Benin partner against human trafficking

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, said weekend that the synergy between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in the fight against human trafficking, illegal migration will help bring the menace to an end in Edo State.

Directing Staff and Syndicate Supervisor of the Institute, Mrs. Angela Oleseni, who stated this at a dinner organised for members of Course 11 Team from the Institute, at Government House, Benin City, said only concerted efforts can solve the menace of human trafficking in Edo state.

According to her, “The efforts of the Oba of Benin, and Governor Obaseki to curb illegal migration and human trafficking in the state are highly commendable. The institute is aware that the curse placed on traffickers by the Oba of Benin is part of the collaboration between the traditional institution and the state government to curb human trafficking in the state.

“We, however, appeal for people in the state to support these initiatives to curb human trafficking and illegal migration.”

Obaseki, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, expressed satisfaction with the delegates’ work, adding that the team’s work will guide policy-making.