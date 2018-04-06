Obaland Music Award makes me feel like a Grammy Award winner- Mlex Songz

Alex Obeheremen Usiabulu, popularly known as Mlex Songz, was born in Edo state and is getting ready to launch his new single Love Rain acoustic version. The song has become the singer’s favourite as it has brought him various awards in Nigeria. Vanguard caught up with him and he spoke about his music and the music industry.

Tell us about your background

My name is Alex Obeheremen Usiabulu. Formerly known as M-Lex on stage but later changed to Mlex Songz, I was born on the 3rd of June 1992 at Irrua (Edo state), bonafide Nigerian. I am the 4th out 13 siblings children- 5 boys and 8 girl, excluding my father mother and step mum.

Educational background

I attended State Primary School, Mafoluku Oshodi where I was the head boy in 2004-2007, and did my secondary school at Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School Oshodi Isolo where i was also the social prefect as an art student ,Lagos State Nigeria. 2007-2011. I l sought for admission into the high institution but was not given. I decided to travel out of the country to Italy. But am still working on my school here and I have also acquired two main diploma in Italian language and music productions.

What stirred your interest in the music industry?

I have always been a music lover right from my childhood and when I was growing up I use to be a backup artist for my big Cosine brother named Happy Boy. He was a musician but he is late now. I then moved down to Lagos in 2004 with my elder sister.

How has the journey been so far?

Well initially, the journey wasn’t easy especially here in Europe or like Nigeria our home land. But I believe I can be leaned upon by my parents now, I’m very proud of myself. I was lucky to sign a mega record deal with an award winning indie record label “Megalpoint Records, also known as Megalpoint TV. The entertainment company changed my life, to be at the top, believe, focus and determination and to crown it all ‘God’s Grace.

I have only received couple of awards, firstly from the talent show, organized by the National Inter School Music competition and Academy Award in Lagos state. I won as best second runner up at the competition in year 2012. God’s grace another award from FM Ibadan own by Dr Yinka Ayefele for the My Radio Most Played Song, entitled Love Rain, produced by iconic producer Ezekiel, popularly called Eazy J of the great musician Shina Peters. 2018 was the real dream come true for me, the grace of Obaland music award, came in my life, I also received the award for Best Nigeria Reggae song writer of the year 2018, I’m honored.

How would you describe the music industry when you started?

Well it was not as easy as it is now, because now it’s with money and influence you can be at the top of the game.

As an award winning song writer, where do you think Nigerian artistes should pay attention?

Well I think the Nigerian artists home and abroad should always relate our songs to the situations surrounding us. For example, like how the masses are suffering and mis-managements in our country. The companies also should learn how to invest in artists and promote our culture.

Are you still doing music, and how do you handle competition, given the fact that there are lots of talented artistes in the country?

Well like I always say ‘ my star is not your star so everyone is unique in their own way and also we carry different stars and grace.

What personal traits have helped you become a successful artiste?

Well I’m a cool and easy going guy who his goals are always focused on how to be best in all my doings. And I always seek advise so I won’t miss the track and that has been my source of growth because if I don’t listen, certainly I will end up as a misleader.

What are your other traits?

Well I don’t really like depending on someone because sometimes when you put all your hope on someone and he or she fails it’s like a disaster, so i learn how to pray to God, trust and believe in him that what I need will come from him. In other words he uses man to fulfill his promises.

What are you working on presently?

Well presently I’m working on some of my new jobs like (Aiye )(Life is beautiful).(Searching) (Daddy Ooh ft Frank Sax) and also a collaboration song titled (EUROPE ARTIST ) featuring, Jossy Jo, d-green, Eco hood, coming out soon and same time working on my first album.

Any plan of relocating to Nigeria from Italy soon?

Yes very well and I think before the end of this year I should visit Nigeria and to also follow up with the Nigeria music industry. By doing some collaboration with any of my favorite artist. Like 2baba, Wizkid , Davido, Tiwa savage. Phyno, Olamide, Mode9 and many others.

How did you come about your artist name?

Oh well, it’s from the name Alexander shortened as Alex so my classmates always liked to call the name Lexy and later after the music competition, the national director and the founder Mr Olushola Adebowale known as Mc Confess called and said from now on your new name is going to be Mighty Lex because your voice is just so powerful, so for the name to be easy to pronounce by fans, my music manager named Kenneth Airen O. CEO Megalpoint Tv said that is will be more unique this way as M-lex then earlier this year was later changed to Mlex Songz because I’m a minister in songs. That was how it all came .

What’s your advice to upcoming reggae artists?

Well my advice to them is that they should always be positive in their songs, because as a reggae artists we are like the prophets of God that’s sees through the music like the pastors. And we are born to preach the truth as we see them.

You once received an academy award, and recently you received the prestigious Obaland Music Awards for best Nigeria reggae song writer 2018.What is the difference between the previous award and the newly received award?

Well the both awards are great, but I must say this, as an Obaland music Award winner I’m equal to the Grammy award-winners that are recognised all over the world too because is one of the most prestigious award so far. Thanks to Oba of Benin his royal highness Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom and the Edo state commissioner for arts, culture and Tourism/diaspora affairs, Hon Osaze Osemwegie Ero, for empowering young musicians like us, he is doing great.

Any word for your fans ?

For now nothing more to say but just to say thank you Lord for the opportunity and for giving me the gift of life and a big thanks to my big uncle in the industry Winning Jah, my manager Kenneth Airen of Megalpoint records, for changing my life with the record deal, he’s always there for me, a big shout out to my worldwide fans for showing me so much love with huge downloads. Big thanks to my big aunty Florence Hitla Eromonsele who brought me down here to Italy to continue music studies.