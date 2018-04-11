Breaking News
OAU won’t tolerate sexual harassment— VC

On 1:02 pm

The management of   Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Wednesday  reaffirmed the institution’s zero tolerance for  sexual harassment of   students.

A statement issued  by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju,  quoted  the Vice-Chancellor,  Prof.  Eyitope Ogunbodede, as saying that  sexual harassment remains  a serious offence contrary to the anti-sexual harassment policy of the  institution.

Obafemi Awolowo University

He said  the attention of the institution’s  authorities  was  drawn to an audio recording  now trending on the social media  of a telephone conversation ostensibly between one Prof.  Akindele and a female student of the university.

“The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for grade which clearly amounts to sexually harassing the lady.

“Since the matter came to our notice, the university has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations.

“To this end, the university has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

“It is totally and morally reprehensible  and the university will never condone such act by any staff or student,” Ogunbodede said.

