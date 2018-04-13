NYSC, NDLEA partner to curb drug abuse in FCT

The FCT Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the fight against consumption of illicit drugs.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Peter Adegbe, told Newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the partnership was yielding positive results.

According to Adegbe, the collaboration is part of the agency’s efforts at tackling drug abuse among Nigerian Youths.

“The NYSC has been helping us in various secondary schools in the campaign against drug abuse by educating the students on the dangers of drug abuse.

“We also have drug recovery force in NYSC and we have joined hands in fighting drug abuse.

“Following the alarming trend of abuse of drugs, the teams have decided to visit the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Abuja, Gwagwalada campus, on April 18.

“The visit will feature sensitisation of the students to the dangers of abuse of illicit drugs, psychotropic substances and to why drugs shouldn’t be an option,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that the command would not relent in its efforts at ridding the FCT of hard drugs, adding that several campaigns had been held in this regard.

He said that circulation of hard drugs was actually high in rapidly developing cities, including the FCT.

He appealed to the people of the territory to join hands with the NDLEA and the NYSC to ensure a responsible society free of social vices.

Adegbe said that drug abuse led to all forms of social vices and “must be tackled collectively’’.