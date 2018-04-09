NUPENG elects Akporeha president as Achese bows out

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Port Harcourt: MEMBERS of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have elected Prince Williams Apkoreha as president and he is tolead 15 others in runnning the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

Prince Apkoreha was elected unopposed during the 4the National Delegates Conference, NDC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where 15 other members of National Administrative Council, NAC, were equally elected unopposed.

Until his election as NUPENG president, Prince Akporeha was the National Treasurer of The Union and Delta State Chairman of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC.

He started his leadership role in NUPENG as a branch secretary, branch chairman, Warri Zonal Council Treasurer, Warri Zonal Council Chairman, and Warri Zonal Vice President.

He was also Delta State Vice Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Delta State Chairman of NLC.

Other members of NUPENG new NAC are Bassey Harry, and Olujid Kilanko Deputy Presidents, Aneru Bello, Rotimi Benjamin, Lucky Etuokwu, and Adamu Abdulkadri, Vice Presidents Warri Zone, Lagos Zone, Port Harcourt Zone and Kaduna Zone.

Also elected members of the NAC include Alex Agwanwor, National Treasurer, Monday Osunde National Trustee, Cogent Ojobor, National Public Relations Officer, PRO, Odudu Benjamin, National Industrial Relations Officer, P. A. Onyeodi, Financial Secretary, Victoria Oyeleke, National Welfare Officer, Suleiman Runka, National Auditor, Thompson Abiodun, National Auditor and Prince Moses, National Chief Whip.

In his acceptance speech, the new president, while commending the his predecessor, Igwe Achese for very impactful leadership, he assured him that among others, “NUPENG will never forget you for your legacies will live forever. You are a man of interprets, vision and purpose. The regime of Comrade Igwe Achese executed so many tremendous and adorable projects and initiatives. Indeed you are an inspiration and a challenge to us to continue with these great works that you began. I am confident that with this new team that has come on board today, we shall keep the flag flying higher and make you proud.”