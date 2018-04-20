NUJ Democracy Dividend tour kicks-off in Zamfara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has said its democracy dividend tour of the 36 states of the federation will commence in Zamfara on Friday.

A terse statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the Union, Shuaibu Leman, said the media tour was part of the mandate of the NUJ towards monitoring governance on behalf of the people.

“The NUJ Democracy Dividend tour is part of efforts being made by the Union to deepen Nigeria’s democracy as well as observe firsthand the developmental strides in each state of the federation.

“The tour will feature an on-the-spot inspection of the development strides of current state administrations as well as an interactive session with the governors who will answer critical questions concerning the welfare of their people.

“We expect that the journalists drawn from broadcast, print and online media platforms will be able to report based on what they find on ground to the people of the state and Nigerians at large

“The tour is not a sort of test or examination rather it is a deliberate effort aimed at engaging with the various state governments to set an appropriate agenda of development,” the statement read.