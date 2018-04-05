NPFL: Lokosa’s brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Junior Lokosa scored a brace on Wednesday for Kano Pillars Football Club to beat visiting FC Ifeanyi Uba 4-0 in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

Goals in the 60th and 76th minutes by Junior Lokosa at the Match Day 15 fixture played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano gave the victory to the home side to also increase his season tally to 14 goals.

Nyima Nwagua and Auwali Ali also scored in the 82nd and 87th minute of the entertaining encounter.

Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa told newsmen after the match that his team’s performance was “excellent’’.

He also expressed satisfaction with the game’s outcome, saying he was happy that the boys scored four goals after two draws in recent matches.

“I am optimistic that the commitment from my team will see us through this season,’’ he said.

Ladan Bosso, coach of IfeanyiUba, also commended his team for their performances.

“Although we lost the match today against Pillars, but my boys played well,’’ he said.

Kano Pillars would play their match against Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in Jos next week. (NAN)