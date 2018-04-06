Nobody pampers me again, laments screen matriarch

…as she celebrates her birthday

…Releases stunning photos

By Benjamin Njoku

Nnenna Nwabueze-Okonta popularly known as Merit in that pioneering Nollywood movie, “Living in Bondage”, went down memory lane on Thursday, lamenting that nobody pampers or spoils her again after the death of her husband, Chief Okonta.

Merit marked her birthday on Thursday, and she had every reason to get emotional, having dawned on her that the man she loved all her life, was nowhere around her on this special day. In a chat on WhatsApp with HVP, the Asaba-based screen matriarch, said “ It’s sad that I’m celebrating my birthday without my husband around me. If he had been alive, I would have been looking forward to the day because presents and a party would have been guaranteed.”

“I have finally realized that he’s no more,”she added.

Merit said, it has not been easy for me,’ adding that “ I am stronger now.” However, in his absence, the mother of five tried to make herself happy by throwing a birthday bash at Zanzibar Lounge, in Asaba, which was attended by her friends and family members. She also released stunning photos of herself to celebrate her day.

Recall that the actress who hails from Abia State lost her husband, Chief Okonta to the cold hands of death few days to their 22nd wedding anniversary, in 2016.

Chief Okonta died on the 7th of March after a protracted illness while their wedding anniversary came up on the 15th of March. The actress, who is currently starring in a new TV series, “ Secrets and Scandals” alongside Igwe Laz Ekwueme in Lagos, said she will forever missed her late husband.