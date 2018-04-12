Nigeria’s Pamela Anomneze among 1200 guests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Abuja – Nigerian born Pamela Anomneze, has been listed as one of the `1200 favoured guests’ to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scheduled for May 19.

Kensington Palace named Anomneze among the guests expected to share the best moments with Harry and Meghan at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, venue of the church wedding.

The mother of three said she felt “excited and overwhelmed” to be one of the chosen guests who will attend the historic event, according to Pulse.

“I got an email informing me, and I thought it was an April fool’s prank,” adding that the honour was “truly unbelievable”.

She said Harry and Meghan are the “world’s most beautiful couple”.

Anomneze, 52, was nominated alongside 600 other guests as the couple, according to Kessington Palace, asked for half of their guests to come from a range of backgrounds and ages.

The couple also wanted this to include young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The other 600 guests are expected to be people with whom Meghan and Prince Harry have a direct relationship and considered appropriate for their wedding.

Other interesting nominees include a primary school teacher, David Gregory, from Blyth, Northumberland and 12-year-old Amelia Thompson, who was caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing last year.

Anomneze is a Project Manager at Studio 306 Collective, a not-for-profit organisation that helps people recover from mental health problems by empowering them in a creative space.

Her dedicated activities at the organisation, which consists of a group of skilled arts and craft practitioners, was spotted by the regional lord lieutenant office.

The couple is due to wed on May 19 in a ceremony that will attract media buzz, as it is accustomed to royal weddings and the debate the union created in the media.

Markle will be the first person of mixed race heritage and the second American to marry into the British royal family which has attracted a lot of international attention and debate. (NAN)