Mixed reactions continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for the number one job in Nigeria come 2019.
Find below the reactions of some Nigerians…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Mixed reactions continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for the number one job in Nigeria come 2019.
Find below the reactions of some Nigerians…