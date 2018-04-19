Nigerians no longer need to seek medical treatment abroad —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that it was no longer fashionable for Nigerians to continue to embark on medical tourism abroad, asserting that government at all levels must provide access to quality and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians.

The governor disclosed that it was in the pursuit of quality healthcare services that his administration concluded plans to begin the construction of 20 technology-driven Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, across the state before the end of the month.

Speaking when he received board members of Lily Hospital, Warri and Benin centres, led by the Acting Chairman, Dr. Ovadje Oviemo, on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House Benin City, he noted: “It is no longer fashionable for Nigerians to continue to travel abroad for medical treatment. Therefore, it is important for government to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare services for the people in the country.

“As a government, our strategy is to use the state Health Insurance Scheme to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare for Edo people. We are working with healthcare providers and consultants to re-think the state healthcare system to complement other economic development initiatives.

“This month, the state government will roll out the first 20 primary healthcare centres. The plan is to ensure equitable distribution of healthcare centres across the state in the next 20 to 30 months. With this, we will be certain that at least one primary healthcare centre is sited in each ward across the state. We intend to construct between 200 to 250 PHCs in the state.”