Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market

Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges.

Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch.

Newsmen report that Tecno unveiled Camon X Pro smartphone at the event held at the Eko Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Yan said that Nigeria had provided a huge market for the organisation in spite of challenges of fluctuating foreign exchange.

The official said that the company had contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through job creation.

According to him, Tecno has also impacted on Nigeria through its corporate social responsibility.

Yan called for consistent policies to encourage investment in Nigeria, saying that unstable business environment discouraged investment.

Yan said: “Investors, most importantly, must have a stable environment and policies to do businesses.

“Where there is no continuity as regards policies and business relationship, businesses will be affected.

“We are trying to keep very healthy relations, discussing the possibilities and opportunities to impact on the society,” he said.

He said that fluctuating foreign exchange been a problem to businesses.

Yan said that the company regularly carried out a study of the Africa business environment before manufacturing more products.

“This has kept the company going in spite of challenges.”

According to him, the Tecno Camon X Pro smartphone has unique security features such as Face ID.

Yan said that the Face ID could be used to unlock the phone when lighting up the screen by grasping the face formation.

He said that the face formation had 50ms recognition rate and was more functional than the fingerprint identification feature.

“At Transsions, we do not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach in developing our products,” he said.

NAN