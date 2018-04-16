Nigeria population advantageous if government pays adequate remuneration — Issa Aremu

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Vice President Global Union, African Region, Mr. Issa Aremu , at the second edition of the Vanguard economic discourse last weekend titled, “Economy in Rebound: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resettings”, said that the Nigerian population can be an asset if government pay workers adequate and proper remuneration.

Aremu also stated that if government channels its spending properly the Nigerian population is an advantage.

Though Aremu expressed excitement with the keynote speech by Bode Agusto, he disagreed with some parts of the speech particularly on tax payment, where Agusto argued that Nigerians do not pay taxes.

In defence of the Nigerian worker, Aremu stated: “Nigerian workers pay taxes, and the taxes are deducted at source, it is automatic. We pay as we earn, PAYE.”

On infrastructure deficit Aremu said Nigeria has to re-invent railway. “The railway present in Nigeria now was made possible by Lord Luggard, and he ended building it in 1911. The number of years spent building it was 15 years. Over a hundred years later we are having 189 million people without railways.

“Luggard did it in 15 years but the Federal government have not been able to improve on that. It is now we are trying to re-invent the rail from Ibadan to Abuja. Railway is cheaper, it carries more people and we are also free from hazards on the road.”