Nigeria may suffer over low women participation in economy— CPPA

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Centre for Public Policy Alternatives, CPPA, in partnership with International Research Centre, the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, DfID, and Hewlett Foundation, has said Nigeria and other African countries may not get inclusive growth due to low women participation in its economy.

CPPA and its stakeholders disclosed this in a symposium on Making Economic Growth Work for Women in Developing Countries: Case Study of Nigeria and Ghana, in Lagos.

Speaking during the symposium, Director General, Nigeria Institute of Social Economic Research, NISER, and Founder of CPPA, Folarin Gbadebo, said for women to gain equal status with men in the economy, they need to do a lot of thinking and be able to take risks just like men.

His words: “Women empowerment is a combat. When I look at 2020, there is very little preparation for women to get engaged. Women need to understand the business of networking.”