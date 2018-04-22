Nigeria harbours most uneducated pulpit runners, says Apostle Williams

United Kingdom-based Nigerian pastor and General Overseer of Christ Faith Tabernacle, Apostle Alfred Williams in an interview with Sam Eyoboka frowned at certain practices in the Christian Church today. Excerpts:

There is a very strong suspicion among Christians that there is a grand plot to Islamize Nigeria. How will you react to this?

That’s another scam. Who says there is a plot to Islamize Nigeria? Let them give us the blueprint on TV and show us the plan so that all of us will know there is a plan. Let me tell you this, Ezekiel 22 is the problem and solution of Nigeria. It talks about the godless prophet and government officials and there’s no one to inter-cede so God said I’ll pour my wrath.

So, if they want to Islamize Nigeria, are you just knowing that Nigeria is a member of Organization of Islamic Countries OIC? Did Nigeria not have Christ-ian presidents? Obasan-jo was a Christian, why didn’t he take us out of it? Jonathan was a Christian president, why didn’t he take us out of it?

Why can’t church leaders in this country say that we are not an Islamic country and take Nigeria out of this thing? So, if they cannot, who want to Islamize Nigeria? It’s those Christian lead-ers and all those people who live a life of greed.

What are the things you had to unlearn in your over 30 years of ministry?

One of the things I had to unlearn is dogma. I will tell you issues like things we were raised with, issues like you cannot divorce. When my knowledge in-creased, I discovered that the scripture didn’t really say that. But in the area of doctrine, there is nothing to unlearn because doctri-ne is verbatim as written in the scriptures. And also my affiliation in England changed my concept about women, how wo-men should be treated which doesn’t exist in Nigeria.

How wives should be treated in the family, which some of the cultu-res in Nigeria is assassina-ting. The culture in Eng-land, the good part of it has retuned my mind. Also, in the way we look at sinners, in those days when we were S.U, we say if you sin you will go to hell. I recognize that when people sin, we shouldn’t send them to hell, we should show them way out and reconcile them.

What’s your position on the faith elements; use of mantle, oil, comb and so on?

All those things are ungodly. I’m teaching ministers now on regards this stuff. Anything a minister can present before people which can become the source to hear prayer or to draw power is idol worshipping which was the sin of Aaron. Nigeria has the most uneducated pulpit runners. When I say uneducated, I don’t mean academic.

An illiterate man can be educated while an academician is not educated. By unedu-cated I mean they are uninformed about God. The churches of Nigeria, the Pentecostal church especially, are the most unregulated institutions in the world. So, anybody can just come today and say I’m bishop this, and that’s it. Who regulates him? Who ordained him? And if you give offering to some big fathers, once they give you credence, a criminal can become a minister. Those are the issues.

What then do you have to say to the body of Christ?

My message to the body of Christ is II Chronicles 7:14, it says if my people that are called by my name will humble them-selves and pray and re-pent from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and I will heal their land. So the healing of Nigeria is in the hands of God’s people. It will ha-ppen only when God’s people repent and then seek God for mercy then Nigeria will be healed.

Let me say this, I heard that some people are prescri-bing that you take heli-copter and go up to pray over some principalities, all those are nonsense. I have seen demons. I have been taken to heaven more than 14 times. I’ve seen Jesus several times, I wrote a book about my encounter with the Lord. You cannot trade anything against repentance.

The soul that sinneth shall die. If the nation of Nigeria don’t repent, it’s not a problem. The people of God in Nigeria needs to know the true God, who Christ really is. The mini-sters of God in Nigeria must change their mess-age to righteousness and live the life of righteous-ness. And when that hap-pens and God’s people in Nigeria pray, you will see mercy from heaven that will transform the whole of this nation. Nigeria has a future, and that’s the only way we can get there.

This controversial issue about tithes and offerings: What is your take?

They came to me in England to ask my position as the father of many people in the UK. I believe that we are in the end time. The bible says in II Peter 2:1-2, there were also false prophets among the people just as there were false teachers among you, they will secretly introduce dest-ructive heresies and deny even the sovereign Lord who brought them.

So we are living in the last days where a lot of false teachers will come into church. If you look at I Timothy 4:1, the spirit clearly says that in the last days, some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirit and demonic teachings.