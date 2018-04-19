Nigeria America Chamber of Commerce set to build AGOA Export Park in Edo

The Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has expressed readiness to partner the Edo State Government in the development of an export zone to explore opportunities in the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

This was disclosed by delegation of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce led by the chamber’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abayomi Adigun, on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Alhaji Adigun said the chamber reached a decision to set-up the AGOA Park in Edo State to facilitate export of Nigerian products to the United States of America.

Adigun said the NACC will partner with the state to promote investment in tourism, sports and entertainment, adding, “NACC has the capacity to assist the state in training women and youths through workshops and seminars which will focus on economic empowerment.”

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki said the project will expand opportunities for industries as well as small and medium scale enterprises to be situated in the Benin Industrial Park complex.

He noted that the visit by the NACC was timely, as the state was committed to attracting investments that will exploit her abundant natural endowments and engage the teeming youth population.

According to him, “The state’s institutional reforms would serve as enablers for sustainable industrial growth which would create prosperity for the people. We are ready to partner with NACC to explore opportunities offered by the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and promote the economic potentials of the state on the global stage.