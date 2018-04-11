NDLEA arrests 89 suspects, seizes 73.779 of illicit drugs in Bayelsa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Bayelsa Command, has arrested 89 suspects in connection with drug trafficking, narcotics abuse and other drug-related activities in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Ikenna Osakwe, who made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, said the agency recorded a total seizure of 73.779 kilogrammes of different classes of illicit drugs in the state.

He said that the arrests and seizures were recorded during the first quarter of 2018.

Osakwe said of the total number of suspects arrested, 68 were males while 21 were females.

He said from the statistics of drug exhibits seized, Cannabis Sativa accounted for the highest drug abused with a total of 62.093kg.

Osakwe, said during the same period, the command counseled 48 substance-dependent persons, who had been rehabilitated and reunited with their families.

The spokesman said that the command carried out sensitisation outreach on `Girl-Child Education’ to schools in several local government areas of the state.

Osakwe said the programme was to campaigning against cultism, teenage pregnancies, sexual and drug abuse.

“The command wishes to appreciate the various media houses in the state for availing the command fora on their platforms to enlighten residents on dangers which illicit drug/substance abuse and dealing portends to the economic and social stability of Bayelsa state.

“The command therefore brings to the notice of the public that apart from regular substances of abuse prevalent in the state, a new dimension has been added.

“This is in form of a liquid concoction that goes by several street names in Yenagoa metropolis and other adjoining communities.

“These street names include ‘Skwooshies, Nwokike, Kpoka and Gutter Water. This liquid is a potent milk of several illicit drugs including cannabis sativa, tramadol, codeine, rohyphnol and local gin.

“They are usually disguised by mixing all the ingredients with black currant juice. This mixture is highly intoxicating addictive and potentially lethal as it has been known to cause psychosis and even instant death on consumption.

“The State Commander, Mr Abdullahi Abdul, hereby encourages all parents and guardians to pay attention to the type of seemingly innocuous beverages or drinks being consumed by their children or wards, as they may just be getting high on the way to madness or instant death.

“The command also warns all drug dealers to desist from their illegal business of destruction or leave the state as the command is ready to arrest and prosecute them,’’ he said.

Osakwe decried the high rate of violent crimes in the state such as assassinations, kidnapping, cultism, rape, burglary and theft, as such dysfunctional behaviours were carried out under the influence of illicit drugs.

“All well-meaning residents of Bayelsa state are encouraged to avail the command of useful information on illicit drug dealers, addicts as their confidentiality is assured,’’ he said. (NAN)